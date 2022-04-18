Celebrate Earth Day early at SPB’s Pot Party

The Student Programming Board is hosting its semesterly-held Pot Party event on the Upper Quad on Tuesday, April 19, from 7–9 p.m. This time, however, the event will feature a collaboration with the SUU Sustainability Club in honor of Earth day later this week.

Students who attend will get a free terracotta pot and succulent upon arriving, along with a picnic-style dinner. They can then paint or decorate their pots for a more personalized feel before potting their new plant.

When students are finished planting and painting, they are invited to join Sustainability Club at a swap meet where students can trade books or clothing. The meet will allow students to reuse items and help save the planet.

The event will also feature an outdoor yoga session at the Pot Party. Mats will not be provided but students are welcome to bring their own or learn new yoga poses in the grass.

“Even if you are not a plant person or don’t think that you have a green thumb, there is so much more to this event that you can participate in,” said Event Director Maklayne Wilks. “Come join us to celebrate sustainability and our wonderful planet.”

Succulents will be provided from wholesaler Mountain Crest Gardens if students are interested in gathering more succulents after the event.

“I am most excited about the plants,” explained Wilks. “I am super excited to share my love of plants with so many students.”

This is the first year yoga and a swap meet will take place at the Pot Party, so get ready to try something new. This is a perfect opportunity to practice breathing exercises in preparation for finals week or even get a new piece of fashion to exit the semester in style.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

life@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of STIL