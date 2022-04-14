Free help, free pizza: Writing Center to host Pizza for Papers

On Friday, April 15, the Southern Utah University Writing Center is hosting their semesterly Pizza for Papers event.

All students are welcome to make an appointment from 5 p.m. to midnight in room 101 of the Braithwaite Building for writing help and free Domino’s pizza. In these appointments, students can work with a writing tutor on anything to do with writing from brainstorming ideas to going through final edits and read throughs.

Walk-ins, students who come in without making an appointment, are also welcome at this event.

The Writing Center is a free, on-campus resource for all students to receive help on writing from trained student tutors or writing fellows. Each semester around finals week, they hold the Pizza for Papers event.

“The writing center is an awesome resource, and it never hurts to get some help and free food,” remarked Chase Redd, assistant student director of the Writing Center.

This event is held to help attract more students to the resource as they work on their final papers of the semester.

“We welcome student writers at every skill and confidence level and at every stage of the writing process because every writer needs a reader,” says the Writing Center’s motto.

The Writing Center also offers desks, couches and a computer lab with a printer where students can come in to work during any of their open hours.

For more information on the Writing Center and to make an appointment, you can visit their website, email them at writingcenter@suu.edu or call them at (435) 865-8176.

Article by Callie King-Stevens

life@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Writing Center



