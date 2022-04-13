“Secrets of Dumbledore” will lead Easter Weekend at Cedar Stadium 8

Easter Weekend will kick off strong with “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which will arrive at Cedar Stadium 8 starting April 15.

The newest installment in the Wizarding World follows Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore in 1932 as they must continue their mission to stop the evil wizard Grindelwald from inciting a war between wizards and humans in a globe-trotting adventure.

The film sees the return of cast members Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Katherine Waterson, Callum Turner and Ezra Miller, along with newcomers Jessica Williams and Mads Mikkelsen who has taken over as the villainous Grindelwald in place of Johnny Depp.

Joining the newest Wizarding World installment for Easter Weekend is sci-fi action dramedy “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and biographical drama “Father Stu.”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” is the newest release from the studio A24 which follows famed martial arts actress Michelle Yeoh as a middle-aged laundromat owner who, while attempting to finish her taxes, is thrust into the multiverse as she must save it from a malevolent force in a sure to be insane sci-fi action dramedy.

The film stars Stephanie Hsu; Jamie Lee Curtis; James Hong; Jenny Slate and Ke Huy Quan, known for playing Data in “The Goonies” and Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” in his first cinematic role in over thirty years. Showings begin Friday, April 15.

“Father Stu” follows the true story of Stuart Long, a former agnostic boxer who finds himself believing that he is meant to be a Catholic priest in an uplifting and funny drama. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Teresa Ruiz, Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver and will begin showing on Tuesday, April 12, ahead of the other two releases.

Films also currently playing at Cedar Stadium are video game adaptation “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” superhero films “The Batman” and “Morbius,” adventure comedy “The Lost City” and Michael Bay’s action thriller “Ambulance.” Leaving Thursday are PBS Films’ documentary “Waterman” and video game adaptation “Uncharted.”

Showtimes for all the films shown at Cedar Stadium 8 can be found on their website.

Coming next week for the April 22 weekend at Cedar Stadium is the newest Dreamworks Animation release “The Bad Guys,” the action-comedy starring Nicholas Cage as himself “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and Viking-revenge thriller “The Northman.” Also, for superhero fans, the newest MCU film “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” will be arriving for the May 6 weekend, with tickets now officially on pre-sale at Cedar Stadium 8.

Article by: Christian Paystrup

Photo courtesy of Fantastic Beasts on Instagram

