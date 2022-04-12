SUU’s TDAA to present “Falsettos”

Southern Utah University’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Arts Administration will perform “Falsettos” on April 14–16, 18 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances on the 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. All performances will take place in the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for alumni, $7 for youth and free for students with a valid student ID. They can be purchased at the America First Event Center box office, at the door the night of the performances or online.

William Finn and James Lapine’s Tony-award winning two-act musical “Falsettos” originally appeared on Broadway in 1992. The story is set in the late 1970s and features Martin, a seemingly happy family man with his wife Trina and son Jason. Conflict arises for the family when Martin decides to leave Trina for his lover, Whizzer, but still wants everyone in his life to be a tight-knit family.

Ultimately, each character must overcome their issues and differences to help Whizzer when he is diagnosed with AIDS. This musical sheds light on the struggles of trying to keep family together through faith, gender roles and sexuality.

“‘Falsettos’ is about the stories of queer Jewish people. This show holds a very special place in my heart and has been an opportunity for me to connect with my heritage,” said Jessica Sannar, a classical acting major. “This show has been an incredible learning experience and has been a master class for me in music, vulnerability and identity. While the familial themes will be familiar to the people of Cedar City, this show can bring awareness to Judaism, queer relationships and the AIDS epidemic—that kind of exposure is priceless.”

The musical contains strong language and adult themes such as domestic abuse, suicidal ideation and death. Regarding the heavy content, the cast did their best to navigate their own feelings to play their roles efficiently and accurately.

“This show has required a lot of self-reflection as we deal with difficult topics and situations and I feel like I’ve learned a lot about myself and how I relate to the material,” said Matthew Wangemann, a musical theatre major. “Playing Martin has taught me that love can’t be selfish; it’s only when you fully give your love to someone that you get it in return and that’s often a lesson learned too late.”

Story by: Addie Horsley

accent@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU TDAA