SUU Ceramics Guild spring 2022 sale

The Southern Utah University Ceramics Guild is holding their spring sale April 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room. They will be selling a variety of pottery, potted plants and candles.

All ceramic pieces are made by student artists and all plants were grown in the SUU Greenhouse. Proceeds from the sale help ceramics majors go to different venues including the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts conference in Sacramento, California and the Clay Con West Conference in St. George, Utah.

“This year we had students represent SUU at Clay Con West and nine students were able to attend the NCECA conference,” said SUU Ceramics Guild President Cris Van Horne. “We really appreciate the community support for these opportunities.”

These conferences include lectures, workshops and network opportunities for ceramics students, mentors and vendors.

“It’s important for the community to attend [the sale] because, as a guild, we use the proceeds sincerely. It also gives our student contributors exposure as artists in their own right,” said Sarah Gardiner, a ceramics major. “My favorite part of working in ceramics would have to be just how few limits there are in what you can create. I start with an overall idea and then I have to determine which steps and processes need to happen to produce the final result.”

Student ceramists can pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Arts with a Ceramics/3D Emphasis at SUU. It is a professional degree that focuses on three-dimensional ceramic and multimedia pieces.

The degree involves developing knowledge about and demonstrating ceramics practices such as hand-building, glaze development and various firing methods to create art that can be sold to the community.

For more information about the SUU Ceramics Guild, visit their Facebook.

Story by: Addie Horsley

accent@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Ceramics Guild