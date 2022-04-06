SUU Outdoors to host David Whitmore of Cedar Sports for upcoming OES

David Whitmore is a Southern Utah University alumni and the owner of Cedar Sports. On Thursday, April 7, he will be speaking as part of SUU Outdoors’ Outdoor Education Series.

The OES event will be held at 6 p.m. at Basecamp located near Chick-fil-A in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

Whitmore’s presentation will be titled “Building an Outdoor Business.” At a previous speaker series, Whitmore engaged students by playing outdoor Jeopardy to win free items from Cedar Sports and telling personal stories.

Whitmore said that he will share “how to peel a banana and other insights gained during my journey in the outdoor field and as a shop owner.”

Aaron Thomas, a student who helped plan the event, said he was excited to bring Whitmore in because he combined outdoor recreation with creating a small business.

“He can show one direction students graduating with business or outdoor recreation degrees can go,” Thomas said.

Cedar Sports is a store where customers can rent or buy outdoor gear, located at 97 W. Center Street in Cedar City. The store is co-owned by a pair of SUU alumni couples: David and Leisel Whitmore and Jaxon and Sarah Haderlie.

The aim of the store is to provide Cedar City residents with affordable outdoor gear so that they can explore hobbies in the outdoors.

“Students who attend can learn what it may take to start a business as well as learn what they offer at Cedar Sports,” said Thomas.

Cedar Sports offers both new and used clothing and gear for a variety of activities including skiing, snowboarding, climbing, paddleboarding and kayaking.

For more information on the speaker series and other SUU Outdoors events, see the SUU Outdoors Instagram and website.

Article by Callie King-Stevens

outdoors@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Outdoors