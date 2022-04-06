SUU hosts Grammy-nominated band Midland

On April 5, Southern Utah University Alumni Association hosted Grammy-nominated and ACM Award-winning country band Midland during their Last Resort tour in the America First Event Center.

Every year, Southern Utah University holds at least one major concert starring a celebrity singer, band or musical act. Previous performers have included Marie Osmond, Gladys Knight and the Piano Guys.

Despite the concert happening on a Tuesday night, thousands of tickets were sold for the concert. Audience members of all ages, ranging from children to college students and older, filled the stadium. Many were dressed in Midland merchandise and country attire.

“Midland was the perfect choice for Cedar City,” said Alumni Event Assistant Leah Madden. “Lots of people love country here.”

The concert was opened by country singer and former American Idol contestant Laci Kaye Booth with guitarist and music producer Seth Cook.

Once Midland began their first song, the audience screamed in excitement. Many people stood, cheered and clapped. Some sang along with the performers, and those near the front of the event center floor even danced to the music.

Regardless of what each attendee was doing—whether singing, listening, or taking pictures with friends—everyone at the concert was united by the music and atmosphere.

“I think it’s really fun because you get to see a lot of different people come together for an event that they really love,” said Student Alumni Association President Sami Wilson. “To watch people come in and get really excited about seeing a band that they really love or a new band that they are just exploring is a super exciting thing for me.”

Article and Photos by: Andrea Rodgers

life@suunews.net