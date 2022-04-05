“Sleep Saxophone Studio Concert” brings the Saxophone Ensemble to the stage

Southern Utah University’s Saxophone Ensemble is performing the “Sleep Saxophone Studio Concert” on Wednesday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Thorley Recital Hall. This concert is free to the community and a livestream will be available for those who cannot attend in person.

The Saxophone Ensemble is an audition group that performs classical and modern, pop-style pieces. The ensemble is under the direction of Adjunct Professor of Saxophone Dr. Lindsey O’Connor who received a Bachelor of Music from Michigan State University and a Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“Dr. O’Connor and the ensemble have been working hard to make this [concert] happen,” said Drew Holland, a music education and saxophone performance major. “I’ve loved working with my fellow saxophonists to create music.”

With O’Connor’s guidance, the ensemble has learned how to perform as a team.

“When participating in an ensemble like this, a lot of people are relying on you,” said Mia Clark, a music education and performance major. “I’ve learned how important it is to hold yourself accountable with practicing and preparing so you don’t let the people around you down.”

The Saxophone Ensemble has only a few concerts and recitals throughout the school year so the student musicians are eager to showcase their abilities and efforts.

Clark said that she has enjoyed the bonding between musicians that happens while preparing and rehearsing and that her greatest friendships have blossomed from being a part of the Saxophone Ensemble.

There will be three more spring semester performances featuring the saxophone after this concert: Holland’s junior recital with oboist Grace Butterfield on April 10 at 2 p.m. in the Thorley Recital Hall, a Jazz Band Concert on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theater and Justin Jaramillo’s senior recital on April 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Thorley Recital Hall.

For more information about the Saxophone Ensemble, visit their Facebook or the Department of Music website.

Story by: Addie Horsley

accent@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Department of Music