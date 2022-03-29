Music student Justin Jaramillo wins NAMM President’s Innovation Award

Southern Utah University saxophone performance major Justin Jaramillo won the 2022 President’s Innovation Award from the National Association of Music Merchants.

This award honors and supports students who are preparing for a career in music. Along with Jaramillo, there are 45 other winners around the country.

NAMM was founded in 1901 and according to their website, with the “mission to strengthen the music products industry and promote the pleasures and benefits of making music,” which they succeed in doing with their annual showcase.

Part of Jaramillo’s award is an invitation to the NAMM Show, a trade-only event that gives musicians unique access to things like entertainment technology exhibits, special concerts and companies to network with.

“The NAMM Show is a big deal within the music industry and I am grateful for the opportunity to attend. I hope to make the most of it in furthering my career in music,” said Jaramillo. “As for this award, it is certainly an honor to have received it.”

The event is usually held in January but was rescheduled this year from June 3-5 in the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California. Generally the event gathers over 100,000 participants from 130 countries and regions around the world.

“Going to the NAMM Show can be a life-changing experience for a young musician because you get to see and hear so many amazing things from the latest in music gear to some of the best performers in the world,” said Director of Undergraduate Music Technology McKay Tebbs. “I’m very happy [Jaramillo] gets to have this experience and was chosen for this award.”

Tebbs also wants to organize a school trip for SUU music students to attend the NAMM Show this summer in hopes to see and hear new things that will inspire them.

Jaramillo’s senior saxophone recital is on Wednesday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. in the Thorley Recital Hall. For more information about upcoming concerts and student recitals, visit the music department website.

Story by: Addie Horsley

accent@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Department of Music