Confetti cannons and a six-foot cake: SUU’s 125th Birthday Bash 

To conclude a successful Founders Week, the Southern Utah University Alumni Association held a Birthday Bash in honor of the school’s 125th anniversary. Students, faculty, staff and the community gathered in the Sharwan Smith Student Center on Friday, March 25, from 7-9:30 p.m. to celebrate the occasion.

Events were spread across the Student Center for every type of fun. First, attendees danced and cheered on Neon Circus, a tribute band to Brooks and Dunn, as the band sang country hits in the Rotunda.

Off The Cuff Comedy and mentalist Scott Andrews entertained a room filled with guests in the Sterling Church Auditorium, and NASA performed and held a ring toss game.

Others munched on popcorn and watched “Back up the Mountain,” a short documentary based on Cedar City’s history in the Theater.

“I loved interacting with the alumni and their families,” said Assistant Coach for Excellence and Success Tanner Hughes. “This was a very unique way to celebrate the community that we have here at SUU.”

The Southern Museum of Art offered square and rectangle polaroid photos to capture a moment of this memorable night. After taking pictures with cowboy hats on, attendees created their own poems and designed them using provided materials.

SUU Aviation gave out hand-held helicopters. The objective of the night was to spin each helicopter and see how far it could land within the boxes taped onto the ground.

SUU Outdoors had a slack line for those who wanted to practice their balance and get a taste of how tough it can be. After completing the slack line, guests had the opportunity to spin the wheel and win a prize. The prizes included candy, stickers, a reusable spork, trail mix, $5 store credit and a raffle ticket to win a backpack.

“My favorite part of tonight was seeing all of the different booths,” said SUU student Jordan Gibilterra. “Each of the booths were very creative.”

The Birthday Bash had a photo booth room with backdrops representing each festival Cedar City hosts, including the Wildflower Festival, July Jamboree, Shakespeare Festival, Utah Summer Games and Heritage Parade. Wildflower seeds were even provided next to the flower-themed photo wall.

The night ended as Interim President Mindy Benson presented a six-foot cake in the Rotunda as everyone sang “Happy Birthday” to SUU. Confetti cannons exploded from the second floor, filling the air as everyone cheered, signaling a successful night.

For more information about future Alumni Events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

Photos by: McKayla Olsen

life@suunews.net