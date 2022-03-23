SUU Outdoors to host Cedar City Bike Works President in next OES

SUU Outdoors will be hosting the next installment of their Outdoor Education Series on Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m. The event will feature Matt Bolus, the board president of Cedar City Bike Works, and students Kess Landon and Spencer Howe to speak about bike commuting basics.

Eddington explained that the goal for this seminar “is to encourage students and the community to start bike commuting and how to do it safely,” as well as to inform attendees of the social, physical and environmental benefits of commuting with a bike.

Cedar City Bike Works is a local non-profit that is “committed to connecting neighbors through bicycle education and repair.” In their first year, they established their service to the community by refurbishing, repairing and giving away bikes as well as helmets and locks. They also offer workshops, referral programs, educational opportunities and access to bicycles.

According to Eddington, anyone who has questions regarding the rules and methods of biking, equipment and even how to share the road with bikers while driving should consider attending this event. The speakers should also be available for questions after the presentation.

“OES exists to answer questions or fears about taking steps into the outdoors and to inspire meaningful adventures right in SUU’s backyard,” said Basecamp Manager Jessica Eddington.

The event will serve free pizza and is held at Basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center next to the Chick-fil-A. For more information, visit SUU Outdoors’ Instagram or inquire at Basecamp.

Article by: Jared Clawson

Photo courtesy of: SUU Outdoors

outdoors@suunews.net