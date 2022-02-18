Second Studio presents: SUU Live, Laugh, Love

SUU Second Studio is holding their monthly variety show, SUU Live, on Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. in the Auditorium.

There are open auditions each month where students can try out to share their talents in the show. This month’s theme is Live, Laugh, Love.

Second Studio is a student-run organization on campus whose mission, according to their website, is “to provide students unique opportunities to further challenge their personal and artistic growth.” It allows students to get experience in theater, whether on the stage, in technical aspects or by directing.

Bridget Arias Cunningham, the co-marketing director of Second Studio, expressed her excitement for student involvement in their shows.

“Anyone and everyone is encouraged to come out to audition for Second Studio’s plays, musicals and SUU Lives each month,” she said. “SUU Live has been a part of our department for years now—we go way back.”

The best way to get involved in the department is by registering to their call board list. Everything that needs to be communicated is done via email through registration to their page.

The show dates and auditions are also posted on their Instagram where they post signup links.

“Second Studio is great for people to get involved with artistic expression and passion projects while building communication and networking skills that apply to everyday life,” Cunningham said. “It’s also just a great way to meet people, make friends and support young artists.”

Article by: McKayla Olsen

accent@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Second Studio