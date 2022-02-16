Thunder 91.1 introduces acoustic concert: Guitars Unplugged

KSUU Thunder 91.1 is bringing acoustic music to the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 7-10 p.m. with Guitars Unplugged.

Guitars Unplugged is a free acoustic concert that gives local Cedar City and Iron County artists the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience full of students, staff and community members.

“There’s something so beautiful about hearing artists perform with just an acoustic guitar,” said Thunder 91.1 Program Director Ethan Baum. “You can’t hide anything—it’s raw and maybe a little more intimate and emotional than playing with a full band.”

This is also an excellent opportunity for audience members to support local artists while enjoying a night of entertainment. There will be about ten performers including Mountaintop Sound and Battle of the Band’s third-place winner Natalie Franson so there will be no shortage of musical variety for those in attendance.

With Crumbl Cookies catering the event, it will not be something you would want to miss out on.

Guitars Unplugged is the sister event to Battle of the Bands, a music competition that recently occurred in October 2021. Though unlike Battle of the Bands, Guitars Unplugged is not about the competition.

The concert has not always been structured this way. Before this year, the event was a competition like Battle of the Bands but with new staff, the sole purpose of the event has changed to allow musicians to perform.

“With less stress, I think the performers and the audience will be able to just enjoy the moment, have fun and play their music,” Baum says.

Though the event is free, Thunder 91.1 has partnered with the HOPE Pantry, run by the Community Engagement Center, which provides essential food and non-food items and asks those who attend to bring a non-perishable food donation.

Article and Photo by: Audrey Gee

accent@suunews.net