SUU to host annual High School Honor Orchestra Concert

High school students from all over the region will be showcased in the free to attend Southern Utah University High School Honor Orchestra Concert this Saturday, Feb. 12, at 4 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theater.

This orchestra, hosted by SUU’s Department of Music, gives students the chance to study under SUU’s Director of Orchestral Activities Dr. Xun Sun. To be part of the orchestra, students are nominated by their high school directors for the opportunity to rehearse and perform with the SUU Symphony Orchestra.

“The main purpose for the workshop and concert is to give opportunities for the high school students to work with high-level music and training as well as get to know SUU’s music program,” Sun said.

Thirty to 50 high school students from the region will study under Sun throughout the day to be ready for the concert which is open to the public.

Dr. Lawrence Johnson, SUU’s music department chair, shared his enthusiasm for the event.

“We always look forward to having talented high school students on campus to share their energy, enthusiasm and high level of skill and potential,” Johnson said. “We are thankful for them coming to SUU to share their talents with like-minded musicians and to create excellent music in an era when we need it more than ever.”

This is the sixth annual workshop and concert, an event that also provides scholarship audition opportunities to students interested in attending SUU. It is usually held in the fall but was pushed back to the spring because of COVID.

Article by: McKayla Olsen

accent@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Department of Music