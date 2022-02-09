Southern Utah University’s dance program will perform a concert called “Neither Here Nor There, But Here” on February 11, 12 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. along with a matinee on February 12 at 2 p.m. in the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre.

Every concert piece has been choreographed by SUU dance students. Their creations influenced the costumes and scenic design.

“This is a show that has given student choreographers the opportunity to not only create work for the end result of entertainment but to explore the ideas and concepts we question within ourselves,” said choreographer Rose-Angel Ramirez. “The works explore the selfishness of being an artist as well as exploring identity, habitual patterns, energy without our connections and the release of dance in its fullest capacity.”

Choreographers have been working vigorously with their dancers to prepare a piece of art that leaves a piece of themselves on the stage.

“The creation of my piece has been quite a vulnerable process and working in collaboration with my dancers and other little indecisive parts of myself have brought a lot of color to this performance,” said choreographer Karessa Pitcher. “The hope of my piece is that it brings empowerment through expression and a sense of self. We’re excited to share this art of dance and gift the magic of live performance.”

Thirty minutes before each performance, there will be a silent auction for art pieces that were featured in last year’s performance. All proceeds will go toward SUU’s dance program, bringing guest dance artists to southern Utah and providing equipment to students. Patrons can stay after Saturday’s evening concert to participate in a Q&A to learn more about the concert and program.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for alumni, $5 for youth and free for SUU students who show a valid ID. Due to COVID, there is limited seating so it is recommended to purchase tickets beforehand online. Otherwise, tickets can be purchased at the American First Event Center box office the night of the performances. Face masks are expected.

More information on the concert can be found on the Department of Theatre, Dance and Arts Administration website.

Story By: Addie Horsley

accent@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Dance Program