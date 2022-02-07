The 2022 ICSUU Film Festival

Students have the opportunity to enjoy six foreign films on Feb. 8, 10, 15, 17, 22 and 24, organized by International Cinema at Southern Utah University. Each film is free to attend, features subtitles and will be at 6 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Theatre.

The festival will kick off on Feb. 8 with 1960 French crime drama “A Bout de Souffle/Breathless.” Laszlo Kovacs, a small-time thief, bites off more than he can chew by stealing a car and murdering a policeman. The plot thickens when Laszlo reunites with Patricia Franchini, a beautiful journalism student who charmed him when they first met a few weeks prior.

On Feb. 10, 2006 Spanish-Mexican fantasy film “El Laberinto del Fauno/Pan’s Labyrinth” will play. The film follows Ofelia, a young girl who escapes into an eerie fantasy world to avoid her ruthless new stepfather and must complete three gruesome tasks.

2020 French feature drama “La Nuit des Rois/Night of the Kings” will play on Feb. 15. A young man is sent to a notorious prison on the Ivory Coast where he gains a new identity as the storyteller Roman.

On Feb. 17, 2004 German-Turkish drama “Gegen die Wand/Head On” will play. This dark romance features Sibel, a suicidal young woman who enters a marriage of convenience with forty-year-old addict Cahit to escape her strict household.

1950 Mexican teen crime film “Los Olvidados/The Forgotten Ones” will play on Feb. 22. The film follows Mexico City native Pedro whose morals are tested as he is surrounded by delinquents, violence and crime.

The last film will be 1984 German drama “Isabel auf der Treppe/Isabel on the Stairs” shown on Feb. 24. Chilean Isabel and her mother relocate to East Germany after the Pinochet coup. Isabel faces constant prejudice in her new home but dutifully waits to hear news of her beloved father.

The festival is possible through funding from Utah Humanities, a non-profit organization based in Salt Lake City that focuses on literature, education and providing groups with resources to improve their communities through engagement in the humanities.

Students can find more information about the film festival on the Department of Languages & Philosophy website.

Story By: Addie Horsley

accent@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of ICSUU & Jeremy Yap on Unsplash