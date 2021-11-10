Disability Resource Center hosts Kaleidoscope of Abilities week

The Disability Resource Center at Southern Utah University is hosting a week of activities called Kaleidoscope of Abilities from Nov. 8-12 to bring awareness of the diverse needs, abilities and perspectives of those with disabilities.

They started the week with presentations about many different kinds of physical and mental disabilities, stereotypes faced by those people with disabilities and the history of laws that have changed over time to give people with disabilities more access to opportunities and independence.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Brigitta Clements, a student with epilepsy, a neurological condition that causes seizures, spoke about her experiences with that disability and some of the obstacles and stereotypes she faces in a world built for able-bodied people.

“For epilepsy, there’s not as much help or attention because it’s sort of an invisible disability,” Clements said. “People have told me it’s all in my head or think it’s not real because you can’t see the disability. Schools don’t really teach about it but I wish they did because I was 18 before I knew I had epilepsy.”

Wednesday, Nov. 10, featured a disability panel in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room where they brought in panelists with disabilities or experience working with students who have disabilities to answer questions and give their perspectives on the topic.

Thursday, Nov. 11, the DRC is hosting an obstacle course from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Rotunda to give students a better understanding of how some disabilities affect movement and lifestyle. That night, there will also be a screening of “In Front of Class,” a movie about the life of Brad Cohen, a student with Tourette’s syndrome who grew up to become a teacher. The showing will take place from 5-8 p.m. in the Theater.

And Friday, Nov. 12, from 6-8:30 p.mm in the Ballroom, the Student Programming Board will host a game night.

For more information about the DRC and resources available for students on campus who need accommodations, visit their website.

Story and photos by McKayla Olsen

