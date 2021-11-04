Ice cream social invites first-gen students to break the ice

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board and the Leads are teaming up for first-generation students to get together Monday, Nov. 8 from 6-8 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room and play games while eating ice cream.

After enjoying a treat customized with sprinkles, syrups and nuts, students are encouraged to play board and card games with new friends at the event.

The event is 1950s themed, so attendees are more than welcome to dress in poodle-skirts, greaser gear or anything that would be worn during the decade.

“The goal of this event is for students to play games, eat ice cream and make friends,” said Event Director Morgan Hansen. “It will be a really chill event.”

For those that are attending this event by themselves, there will be an opportunity to meet up with others at the Student Involvement and Leadership Center at 5:45 p.m. before the event starts.

First-generation students can reach out to any of SUU’s 12 faculty who were also first-generation students to get mentored throughout college.

The Leads at SUU provide support in students’ academics and help jump-start their careers. Leads can be contacted here to help students become more connected with SUU.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by Elaine Lonborg

emlonborg@gmail.com