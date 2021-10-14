TED x Taco: SPB to Host Speaker Event

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board invites students to fill their stomachs at the TED x Taco event in the Great Hall on Friday, Oct. 15 from 7-8 p.m.

The TED Talk spinoff event will feature free Del Taco tacos for attendees. Then, students are invited to watch a variety of presentations given by students in the SUU Honors Program.

Presenters will share tips and tricks on how to be successful throughout college, such as building successful connections, available volunteering opportunities, adjusting to college life and navigating and managing stress.

Event Director Hunter Bosgeiter stresses the importance of attending this event for new and returning students.

“Students should come to our event because it provides help to those that are struggling with school and college life,” Bosgeiter explains. “I am most excited to spread information and see those lights turn on for students listening to the presentations.”

SPB is excited to host the event and hopes that students will leave with more confidence in their school skills, information about resources on campus, and of course, lots of tacos.

SUU’s honors programs allow students to have access to 21 credit hours a semester of honors course work and gives students the opportunity to strengthen their skills within their studies. Students can also gain experience in leadership roles by joining the honors student council and committees.

For students interested in applying for the honors program or for those who want more information about it, visit the SUU honors program website.

Story by Elaine Lonborg

life@suunews.net

Photo by Fernando Andrade on Unsplash