The University Journal is Accepting Submissions for Front Cover Art

SUU News’ staff are accepting submissions for the cover art contest for the fall 2021 edition of their magazine: “The University Journal.”

The winning artist will receive a $50 SUU Bookstore gift card, their art on the front cover and their photo and bio printed in the magazine. Submissions are due October 24, and multiple submissions are more than welcome.

“In the past, we’ve used in-house photography for our covers,” said Graphic Designer Andrea Aguayo. “I’m so excited to switch that up and let students submit their work.”

Journal staff are looking for all types of two-dimensional art for the cover, including digital design, painting, drawing, sketching, photography and collage. The theme of the magazine is ‘Wellness: Mental, Physical, and Emotional,’ but any art will be considered.

Article by: Aspen English

