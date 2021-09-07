SUU to Hold Welcome Week for Largest Freshman Class Ever

Southern Utah University will welcome over 2,300 new freshmen Wednesday, Sept. 8, and the school is gearing up to provide all incoming and returning students the best Welcome Week events yet.

The first week’s festivities normally serve as a way to welcome students, especially freshmen, to campus. Because of COVID-19, this year will be the first time not only freshmen but also many sophomores experience a fully open campus.

“Being a part of that COVID freshman group, I’m excited to experience the full college event experience,” said Makell Olson, Welcome Week’s event director. “It’s going to be a ton easier for students to make connections with others and find their place here at SUU. I mean, It’s twice as many new people to become friends with!”

The school will kick off the week of celebrations with their annual Food and Faith Barbeque on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Institute Building. The barbeque will provide students with the opportunity to find their desired religious services and resources in the area. Dinner, treats, and yard games will be provided.

Thursday, Sept. 9 will bring a Vision Board event to the Library Plaza from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Students are invited to stop by in between classes to grab a snack and make a vision board for the new semester. Later, from 8-10 p.m, there will be a showing of Amazon’s SUU College Tour episode on the Upper Quad.

Paint the Town Red, Welcome Week’s most popular event, will take place on Friday, Sept. 10 from 7-11 p.m. at Parking Lot 14, where tailgates are held. Normally held on Main Street, this event will give students the chance to join SUU’s clubs, ranging in variety from the Crocs Club to the Hammocking Club.

Finally, the week will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 11 with the famous Paint Dance, taking place from 8-10 p.m. on the Lower Practice Field. A student-favorite event, the dance welcomes students with white t-shirts only to douse them with paint as a DJ entertains the crowd.

“It’s going to be so fun to do the traditions we weren’t able to do last year like Paint the Town Red and the Paint Dance,” said Olson. ”I’m just excited for everyone to come back to campus and have a great time.”

For more information on Welcome Week and other campus events, visit the Student Programming Board website and follow them on Instagram.

Story by: Aspen English

life@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of the SUU Student Programming Board