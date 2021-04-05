Take a Short Ride in a Fast Machine With SUU Wind Symphony and Cedar City Community Band

The Southern Utah University Wind Symphony and the Cedar City Community Band are teaming up to bring their final performance of the school year, “Take A Short Ride in a Fast Machine,” on April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature performances by the SUU Wind Symphony of “5 Variants of Dives and Lazarus” by Vaughan Williams, “Angles in the Architecture” by Frank Ticheli, and “Short Ride in a Fast Machine” by John Adams.

The SUU Wind Symphony is an auditioned ensemble composed of the top wind and percussion students at SUU. They are committed to innovative concerts, adventurous programming and high quality performances.

“One of the main goals of the Wind Symphony at SUU is to perform music that challenges the students but also brings awareness of great musical classics to both the student and audience,” said Adam Lambert, the SUU band director.

The Cedar City Community Band will be performing music by composers John Williams, Frank Simon, Ron Nelson, William Himes and Michael Giacchino.

The Cedar City Community Band is a non-auditioned concert band for high school-aged and older individuals with prior concert band experience. They provide opportunities for those wishing to practice and develop their instrumental performance skills by rehearsing and performing music that is both exciting and challenging.

“Our community has some amazing musicians and it is an honor to be handed the reins from Dr. Adam Lambert who started this… three years ago,” said Steve Shirts, the director of the Cedar City Community Band.

Take a short ride in a fast machine and enjoy the music of both of these musical organizations through the Department of Music’s Webcasts.

For more information about SUU’s Department of Music, visit their website. More information about the Cedar City Community Band can also be found on their website.

Story by: Rylie Brewster

ryliebrewster@suumail.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Department of Music