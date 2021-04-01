Last Chance for SUU Outdoor Trips Before the End of the Semester

SUU Outdoors has two upcoming trips left before the end of the semester, offering canyoneering and paddle boarding activities.

With all of the stress and burnout that comes with the end of a semester, a fun trip or activity can both relieve stress and set the tone for summer break. Every student is bound to find something that will enrich their experience in southern Utah with all the adventures offered by SUU Outdoors.

The canyoneering trip will be a three-day adventure happening the weekend before finals, from April 16-18 in the San Rafael Swell, located in south-central Utah near Green River.

This trip will be filled with adventure — rappelling and hiking through narrow canyons will be the highlight of this exciting activity.

The canyoneering adventure will be part of the Bigger, Badder, Radder Trips program. Sign-ups for this trip will start at noon on April 5, and because this is an overnight trip, there will be a fee.

Paddle boarding can be an exciting way to kick off the warm weather season. SUU Outdoors will be taking 10 participants to Sand Hollow on April 24 to soak up the sun and paddle board. This event is free for all students.

“Taking place on the Saturday before finals, this paddle boarding trip will be a great way to take a break from studying and have some fun,” said Jessica Eddington, the SUU Outdoors trip leader for the event.

The sign-ups for the paddleboarding trip will begin at noon on April 12. Each of these trips will be open for sign-ups until they are full.

Go to the SUU Outdoors Basecamp if you are interested in either of these trips. To sign up, you will need to have your student identification card and must be in person.

All current SUU students and faculty are invited to attend these trips.

Story by: Kennedy Johnston

kjohnston9172@gmail.com

Photo by: Morgan Johnston