Start Your Day With Namaste: SPB to Host Yoga Event

The Southern Utah University Student Programming Board is hosting a yoga event and giveaway for students on Tuesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. This event will take place in the Starlight Room inside the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

Students can participate in self-guided yoga and meditation in between their classes, coming and going as they want during the hour and a half yoga session. This is a perfect opportunity to relax on your own or with friends.

“Students can come and go as they please to take a break from their crazy morning schedule, enjoying yoga and starting their day with namaste,” said Ashlynn Cox, the SPB event director for the event.

Coming to this event will automatically enter you into a giveaway. SPB has partnered with Bristlecone, a local cafe and yoga studio, to give away 10 free yoga classes for use at their business. Also included in the giveaway will be a prize basket with over $150 worth of yoga gear in it, including a Bristlecone tumblr towel.

This event is for those who love yoga or want to learn how to do it. Beginners and those who have experience are both invited to participate in this yoga event. It will also be a great way to meet others who share your same hobby.

Those wanting to participate in this event can bring their own yoga mats and other gear. Mats will not be provided at this event for COVID-19 safety.

Watching guided sessions on YouTube will be a great way for students to learn and participate in this meditation and yoga event.

Don’t miss out on this event if you want a way to destress your morning, take a break from classes and win some great prizes. Other SPB events can be found on SUU’s Calendar of Events.

Story by: Kennedy Johnston

