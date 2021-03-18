Brian Head’s 23rd Annual Great White Weekend Hosted This Saturday

Brian Head Resort is hosting its 23rd annual Great White Weekend to end the season this Saturday, March 20, from 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

As the sun starts to come out and warm weather melts away the winter, skiers and snowboarders have one last big chance to hit the mountaintop before the resort closes on April 18.

Every year the event is full of activities promoting Brian Head including skiing, snowboarding, tubing and snowmobiling with plenty of food and drinks offered to fuel the day of fun.

There will be numerous giveaways including a $250 gift certificate to McGhie’s Ski, Bike & Board Shop, a two-night stay at Best Western Premier Hotel & Spa, and four lift passes at Brian Head Resort.

Nevada’s rock radio stations KOMP 92.3FM and 97.1 The Point will team up to offer music at the event.

If you’re a skier or snowboarder you definitely don’t want to miss out on an event like this. Hosted at Utah’s highest base elevation resort, Brian Head offers an average of nearly 360 inches of snowfall every year and has two connected mountains completed with 71 different runs.

To see the events listed for the rest of 2021 like the Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Carnival, check out Brian Head’s Summer Events website.

Story by: Davis Anderson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photo by:suindependent.com