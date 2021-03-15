Who’s Jazzed for Bingo? SUU Student Programming Board to host Bingo Night

It’s Founder’s Week, and the Student Programming Board at Southern Utah University is hosting a bingo and trivia night on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom.

The “Jazzed for Bingo” event is a new twist on the traditional bingo event for SUU, taking students back with a roaring ‘20s theme. The prizes for winners are secret, but are promised to be “fantastic” according to Cade Gill, the event’s planner.

Gill shared that he planned the event to be relaxing and to allow students to hang out and socialize while testing their knowledge of SUU.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place to ensure safety for all involved. Tables will be spaced out with limited seating, masks will be mandatory and sanitation stations will be available at all entrances. These changes are necessary to allow SUU to safely host events for students, something the school has tried to keep up since welcoming students back in the fall.

A year into this pandemic, many students are finding it difficult to maintain a social life, which is why the SPB feels it is important to continue hosting events, even with the added difficulties of planning with health and safety in mind.

Gill emphasized that “COVID-19 has changed how we look at events entirely, but has also allowed us to be more creative in our event planning.”

He also added, “Events are where many students find a sense of belonging at school. When I came to school, I did not know a single person, and it was at events where I made many of my friends and found my niche.”

SPB is anticipating anywhere from 100-200 students to attend, so come add another number and make some new friends.

Future events by SPB can be found on the SUU Calendar of Events.

Story by McKayla Olsen

mckayla.olsen@gmail.com

Photo provided by Edwin Torres Photography on Flickr.com