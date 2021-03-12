SUU Theatre Department Prepares for Virtual Production of “The Matchmaker”

Love is in the air for the Southern Utah University Department of Theatre Arts and Dance as they prepare for this week’s radio-style production of “The Matchmaker.”

On March 13, 16 and 19 at 7:30 p.m., those interested can listen to this tale come to life with the help of SUU theatre students.

Audiences can also enjoy the show via Thunder 91.1 on Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

While this play often relies a great deal on visual cues, in an effort to protect student body health, SUU’s production will rely solely on voice acting.

“The Matchmaker,” a play written by Thornton Wilder, features four colorful characters as they hilariously navigate the thick web that proves just how small the world really is. Most prominently featured is the plays namesake, Dolly Gallagher-Levi.

“I have learned a lot about myself as an actor while working on this show,” said Savannah Selbach, a senior at SUU. “I am a very physical actor and tend to rely on my face and body to do the work for me, so it is nice to push myself as a voice actor.”

Despite the abnormal circumstances of this year’s spring performances, the department is excited to bring “The Matchmaker” to life. In fact, some of the performers are certain that it’s exactly the kind of good humor the public needs right now.

“The show has such optimistic charm and quaint simplicity, I think listeners will find they need its lighthearted message more than they know,” explained Spencer Watson, a sophomore studying musical theatre performance.

Students can listen to “The Matchmaker” on SUU’s Virtual Theatre website and are asked to pre-register 15 minutes prior to the showtime. The radio broadcast can be found on all local radio devices as well as on Thunder Radio’s website.

More events like this one can be found on SUU’s Calendar of Events.

Story by Audrey Gee

audreygee@suumail.net

Photo courtesy of SUU College of Visual and Performing Arts

