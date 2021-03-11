“The Importance of Being Earnest” to Air on Virtual Theater

The Southern Utah University Department of Theatre, Dance and Arts Administration is bringing forth unique, radio-style performances of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.” A virtual audience will have the chance to enjoy the laughter and comedy that comes with this event.

The dates for this event are March 12, 15, and 20 at 7:30 p.m. and will be strictly virtual. There will also be an airing of the performance on SUU’s Thunder 91.1 on March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

This event is being put on with the help of Dawn Monique Willams, who has worked with numerous theatres including the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the California Conservatory Theatre.

Radio-style performance is similar to a regular show, where audience members can visually see the plot unfold before them. However, the difference is that a radio-style performance has the actors standing at their own podium, while saying their lines.

Junior and theatre major, Emma Porter will be playing Porter Cecily during the performances.

“This specific performance is different from others because we as actors have to bring the comedy out only by using our voices, instead of being able to rely on facial expressions and movement,” Porter said. “It’s definitely a challenge, and that’s what makes it exciting for an actor.”

Adapting to the recommended health protocols since the COVID-19 pandemic began was inspiration for this sort of radio-style performance. It provides a new way to showcase the acting talent while maintaining a safe and healthy environment.

“While COVID has had some drawbacks, it has allowed us to branch out and work with new people. It’s a great experience to get to know people from all over the country,” said Porter.

The performances can be viewed online on SUU’s Virtual Theatre. Pre-registration at least 15 minutes before showtime is encouraged.

For more information on the College of Performing and Visual Arts, visit their website.

Story by Lainie Hallows

lainiehallows12@gmail.com

Photo courtesy of SUU College of Visual and Performing Arts