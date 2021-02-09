Southern Utah University Holds its Semi-Annual Tie-Dye Event as part of Identity Week

Southern Utah University held its semi-annual tie-dye event in the Ballroom on Feb. 8 for Identity Week.

Identity Week is a series of events held on campus by the Student Programming Board, showcasing a variety of identities and cultures.

This event brought students together during the pandemic in a safe way to design t-shirts and get connected on campus.

Students sat down at tables of six with different colors of tie-dye, bleach, rubber bands, gloves and plastic bags. T-shirts were provided for the first 200 students to arrive.

After twisting the t-shirt in different shapes and placing rubber bands on it, students sprayed tie-dye over the metal containers provided. Following this, students put the t-shirt in a plastic bag to keep overnight to see how their designs came out.

“I enjoy tie-dyeing,” SUU junior Megan Kral said. “It’s a fun way to be artistic and hang out with my friends at the same time.”

In previous years, students gathered outside and dunked their t-shirts in different buckets across the football field. This year, SPB put on the event differently to fit university COVID-19 regulations.

Greeters asked students if they had any COVID-19 symptoms, along with ensuring every student was wearing a mask and sanitizing their hands.

Although on-campus events are changing to fit social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines, students can continue to connect with the SUU community.

The next event for Identity Week is a cultural potluck on Feb. 9 from 3-5 p.m. Students are able to pick up provided ingredients at the event and make their own dishes.

There are more events for Identity Week coming up; for updates, follow SUU SPB on Instagram.

Story and photo by: Elaine Lonborg

