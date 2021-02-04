A Different Way of Celebrating the Holiday: Anti-Valentine’s Day Event at SUU

The Student Programming Board is twisting Valentine’s Day on its head for Southern Utah University students with an “Anti-Valentine’s Day” event on Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m. in the Starlight Room. It’s an event designed so that anyone, single or in a relationship, feels comfortable attending.

Students will be able to “break their own hearts” by decorating heart-shaped piñatas to smash at home. They can also vent any negative feelings about the holiday or love in general on paper that they will then shred in order to leave those sentiments behind. Finally, a student performer, Xai on Spotify, will be debuting a song about love being meaningless.

Food will also be provided in the form of individually wrapped heart cakes, which can be served broken according to preference.

“The inspiration for this event came from my roommate Alexis, who hates Valentine’s Day,” event director Aspen English said. “I thought, why do we have so many events for just people in relationships during February? Thus, Anti-Valentine’s was born.”

The event will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines as social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced, and the setup is designed to help students adhere to safety precautions as much as possible. All food and supplies will be individually wrapped or handed out by gloved students who have tested negative.

For more information and to learn more about activities on campus, visit the SUU Calendar of Events.

Story by McKayla Olsen

Feature photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash.com

Body photo courtesy of the SUU student programming board