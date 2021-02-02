Utah Shakespeare Festival Wins 4 of 10 Awards at BroadwayWorld Regional Awards

The Utah Shakespeare Festival won four of the ten awards at the 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards for the Salt Lake City region.

The awards won were:

— “Every Brilliant Thing” as the Best Play of the Decade.

— Brian Vaughn as Director of the Decade for “Hamlet.”

— William C. Kirkham as Lighting Designer of the Decade for “Hamlet.”

— The Utah Shakespeare Festival as Theatre Company of the Decade.

The award winners were decided by the public, who submitted and nominated their favorite local theaters of the past decade. Theaters of all kinds were included, such as community theater, student and college productions.

To be eligible, the productions had to have opened between 2011 and Sep. 30, 2020.

“Every Brilliant Thing” and “Hamlet” were what graced the Utah Shakespeare Festival with three of the awards. Both plays were from the 2019 season. “Every Brilliant Thing” was performed in the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, and “Hamlet” in the Randall L. Jones Theatre.

Local theater is a big part of the community, and the Utah Shakespeare Company is loved by the people of Utah.

The other 2020 Salt Lake City award winners were:

— Tammis Boam of CenterPoint Legacy Theatre as Costume Design of the Decade for “Ragtime.”

— Jared Haddock of CenterPoint Legacy Theatre as Director of a Musical of the Decade for “West Side Story.”

— Emily Grace Tucker of Tuacahn Amphitheatre as Performer of the Decade for “Little Mermaid.”

— “West Side Story” as production of a Musical of the Decade by CenterPoint Legacy Theatre.

— Krista Davies of CenterPoint Legacy Theatre for Sound Design of the Decade for “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

— Emily Grace Tucker of Tuacahn as Vocalist of the Decade for “The Little Mermaid.”

COVID-19 meant that the Shakespeare Festival’s 2020 season could not play out, but the festival is returning with the line-up for the 2021 season, which includes William Shakespeare’s “Richard III,” “The Comedy of Errors,” “Pericles” and “Cymbeline” last August.

The festival’s 2021 season is dedicated to Fred Adams, the founder of the festival 60 years ago, who unfortunately passed away in February last year.

For more information about the 2021 season of the Utah Shakespeare Festival, visit their website.

Story and Photo By: Rylie Brewster

ryliebrewster@suumail.net