Study Tips for Students

Using efficient tips can help you get the most out of your study time during the spring semester at Southern Utah University.

Taking breaks, writing down and reviewing notes, studying in a group, removing distractions, and testing yourself are great ways to help you improve your studying habits.

Spacing out your studying helps to prevent burnout and to ensure that you are actually absorbing the knowledge to the best of your ability. According to the American Psychological Association, studying in small bursts and taking breaks periodically as you study is a successful way to retain knowledge.

Taking good notes is also important. Writing down your notes on paper helps you to retain information better. Reviewing your notes every day may seem excessive, but doing a good look over of the notes that you have taken each day is a far better method than cramming the night before your test. Even something as small as brushing over your notes for 10 minutes before class or bed is preferable to doing nothing and trying to memorize it all the last minute.

“Start by writing your notes up by hand, then typing them up later,” said Spencer Thomson, current Mr. SUU. “This makes it so you see them twice and have a good, organized copy to study.”

Studying in a group is a great way to expand the information that you are going over. If you are with a like-minded group that is dedicated to learning, then it will maximize your experience. But beware of groups that will provide more distraction than help.

Finding a way for you to get into a focused state with your studies is one of the best things you can do for your learning experience. For some, this can be attained by finding a peaceful and quiet location. For others, this can be putting on headphones and playing soft piano music.

No matter what it takes, tuning out distractions is a great way to focus on the task at hand.

One way to find where you are at with your studies is to test yourself. No one knows the gaps in your knowledge like you do, so creating tests that challenge the weaker parts of your knowledge is crucial to making sure you don’t move forward unprepared for quizzes and tests. This can be as simple as making flash cards or as complicated as drafting a mock exam, but anything that challenges your knowledge can help you progress.

Hopefully these tips can give you the boost you need to succeed in your classes during the semester. Good luck T-Birds with your upcoming tests!

Story by: Kennedy Johnston

Photo by: Windows on Unsplash.com