SUU Outdoors Invites T-Birds to Sign up for Adventure Trips

The Southern Utah University Outdoors center and activity staff are now inviting T-Birds to sign up for the first Adventure Trip of the Spring 2021 Semester.

SUU Outdoors offers students multiple free Adventure Trips every semester. These trips are dedicated to allowing students to explore and discover the beauty and excitement of being outdoors.

There are 14 Adventure Trips scheduled to take place throughout the spring semester, including activities for cross-country skiing, hiking, snowshoeing, canyoneering, rock climbing, bouldering and paddleboarding.

The first of these trips is a cross-country skiing activity in Bryce Canyon National Park slated for Jan. 16. Students are invited to sign up for the weekend activity now at the SUU Outdoors Basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

Interested students will need to provide the Outdoors staff at Basecamp with a T-number to register. The trips are open to all experience levels and any necessary gear may also be rented for free from the SUU Outdoors Basecamp.

SUU Outdoors trip leader, Brin Harward, emphasized the inclusiveness of the activities. Two trip leaders will accompany and assist students as needed during each event ensuring that “all trips are [accommodating] beginners or advanced.”

Other than the free Adventure Trips, SUU Outdoors also offers Bigger, Badder, Radder Trips. These BBRT activities offer many of the same opportunities as the Adventure Trips but on a multiple-day scale.

There are eight BBRT trips scheduled for spring semester, including cross-country skiing, hiking, climbing, rafting, kayaking, backpacking, canyoneering and a spring break trip that is yet to be determined.

The first BBRT activity is a cross-country skiing outing at Puffer Lake onFeb. 6-7.

All BBRT trips are also open to any skill and experience level and those interested can sign up at Basecamp. These trips cost for students to attend but the amount is minimal compared to the “thousands of dollars” that a similar trip would typically cost, according to Harward.

Students can sign up for an adventure or BBRT trip two Mondays before each activity’s scheduled date. A full list of trips can be found at the SUU Outdoors Basecamp.

Outdoors staff are available to answer questions and take sign-ups at the Basecamp desk Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Trip updates and activities as well as sign-up reminders are available on the SUU Outdoors Facebook page.

“It’s such a great opportunity for students,” Harward said of the trips program. “It’s a great way to learn new things, get in the outdoors and meet new people.”

Story by: Mikyla Bagley

outdoors@suunews.net

Photos by: Chris Diamond