A Date with Sugar and Spice: Romance Recommendations for Winter Break

The SUU News Podcast Network has released their ninth episode of season four: “A Date with Sugar and Spice.”

This week, co-hosts Amanda Walton and Liz Armstrong share their favorite romance media recommendations. They list their favorite movies, TV shows, books and songs to binge-watch and listen to over winter break.

Some of the movie recommendations include “A Walk to Remember” and “Little Women.” Their favorite romantic songs include the album “Nation of Two” by Vance Joy and the songs “Easy” by Camila Cabello, “Peer Pressure” by James Bay and “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish.

Armstrong also gives advice based on personal experience about how to get out of toxic relationships after a listener reached out for help.

Walton shares what her ideal self-care night would be, which includes picking up food from Wendy’s and going home to get comfy and watch a movie. Armstrong shares that her favorite pick-me-up is ordering the T-Bird drink from Slurps Up and driving around listening to Taylor Swift.

Last week, Walton and Armstrong gave their best advice about dating problems that listeners sent in via social media. Some of the situations included being in love with fictional characters, ideas for celebrating a ten-year wedding anniversary and what to do if someone repeatedly tells you “you’re too nice” to date. Catch up here.

Walton and Armstrong will be giving their advice to one situation a week at the beginning of each episode. Have a dating situation you need advice on? Email Walton at life@suunews.net or Armstrong at news@suunews.net, or direct message them on Instagram @amoondamay or @lizzyyy.lou. Stories will be kept anonymous.

The SUU News Podcasts Network can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

SUU News hosts a variety of other podcasts covering topics such as sports, pop culture, tabletop gaming and Southern Utah University student stories. If you would like to be involved in an existing SUU News podcast or host your own, contact Jadon Lamphear at podcast@suunews.net.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net

Photos by: Mitchell Quartz