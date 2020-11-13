Deadline Extended for Submission to the Kolob Canyon Review

The deadline for submissions to the Kolob Canyon Review, Southern Utah University’s literary magazine, has been extended from Nov. 15 to Dec. 11 to give contributors more time to prepare and perfect submission pieces.

“The KCR team knows how crazy this past year has been, and we want to afford our contributors a little extra cushion with the submissions due date,” said Editor-in-Chief Cassidy Wallace.

Almost half of the submissions to previous editions of the magazine have come in the final 48 hours before the first deadline, so the editors feel that the extension brings in more work than the KCR would’ve received otherwise.

The literary magazine accepts a variety of work including poetry, short fiction, creative nonfiction and visual art. The guidelines allow up to five different submissions for each section.

“We noticed the deadline fell around the same time workshops were still taking place and felt it was only fair to give everyone an extension to edit and present their best work, both for the outcome of this year’s edition and for those submitting to feel they were providing their best,” Wallace said.

For writers and artists this is the perfect opportunity to dust off a draft and get their work published. Those interested can submit to the Kolob Canyon Review between now and Dec. 15.

“It’s our goal to showcase the best of SUU, and we want our contributors to know we have their backs and will always support their work,” Wallace said.

Those looking for inspiration can read what’s been previously published in the KCR on their website.

For submission guidelines and to submit your work, visit the submissions page.

Story By: Larissa Beatty

accent@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of the Kolob Canyon Review