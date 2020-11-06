Take a Hike! Easy Cedar City Hiking Trails for Everyone

With paved trails ranging in distance and ease, Cedar City offers simple hikes perfect for Southern Utah University students looking to take a break and take a breath during the final stretch of the fall semester.

Amid a coronavirus pandemic, presidential election and the natural stresses that come with being a college student, T-Birds may be feeling overwhelmed. A simple hike or walk might just be the perfect solution.

Time is always of the essence when it comes to completing projects for classes and keeping up with other obligations. If time restraints are a problem, the Park Discovery Trail could be the perfect pause.

The Park Discovery Trail is an easy half-mile path located just north of Walmart behind the Iron County School District building. It is part of the Cedar City Park Discovery that also offers benches, playground equipment and an amphitheater available for rent.

Fresh air and green grass are plentiful at the Park Discovery Trail — perfect for a brain break, an easy walk or even a jog.

Parking is available at the Iron County School District Building and Cedar Middle School located at 2077 W. Royal Hunte Drive.

If time is not an issue but scenery is a must, consider exploring the Fiddlers Canyon Trail.

Located on the west side of town at the opening of Fiddlers Canyon, this trail provides views of the red hills flanking Cedar City. The desert landscape accents the trail with sage and rabbit brush as the path curves through overlooking cedar trees.

Inclines are a part of the almost three-quarter mile trail as the path climbs nearly 250 feet. Even still, the trail is rated as easy to moderate and offers a bridge crossing.

The trail can be accessed at 2298-2350 N. Cottontail Drive with parking at the trailhead. Benches and picnic tables are accessible throughout the route.

For less inclines and more distance, the Cross Hollow Trail takes the desert landscape and showcases it in an easy one mile hike.

The Cross Hollow Trail sneaks between Cedar City’s twin hills just east of the main part of town. It offers a gentle path through sagebrush and cedar trees while maintaining the buzz of city life as it is located just off Cross Hollow Road.

There is no designated parking for the trail, but it can be accessed on the backside of Walmart at 2092 Cross Hollow Road or from the west trailhead parking — this is an undeveloped dirt and gravel lot.

Finally, the Coal Creek Trail might be the perfect fit for much needed longer breaks or even just a little more of a challenge.

The Coal Creek Trail is the longest paved hiking trail in Cedar City at 3.4 miles long. It leads hikers past Cedar City’s Bicentennial and East Canyon parks and then continues into the red rocks of Cedar Canyon.

Along the trail hikers can find drinking fountains, benches and even historical monuments including Old Mill Site, Chaffin Gristmill and Memorial Tree Garden.

If three miles sounds intimidating but the promise of red rocks is appealing, the trail can be accessed at either park with Bicentennial making the complete hike longer and East Canyon making it shorter.

Cedar City’s paved hiking trails are all maintained by the city and remain open in the winter months with snow removal when available.

While handling the stresses of college, these trails offer access to fresh air and can serve as much needed study breaks. More information about these and other trails near SUU can be found on the Cedar City website.

Story by: Mikyla Bagley

outdoors@suunews.net

Photos by: Mikyla Bagley