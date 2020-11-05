Enjoy a Journey Through the “City Trees” During the Wind Symphony Concert

Southern Utah University’s Department of Music will be hosting the second concert of their Music Masterworks series titled “City Trees” on Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m in the Heritage Center Theater.

This show will feature the SUU Wind Symphony and will be under the direction of Adam Lambert, the director of bands and a professor of music at Southern Utah University.

In a press release leading up to the event Lambert said, “The SUU Wind Symphony is excited to perform once again! Along with following protocol in an effort to keep everyone safe, we have also managed to prepare an exciting program with a little of everything, from the patriotic with John Williams Liberty Fanfare to Màrquez’s Danzòn.”

In preparation for this event, the band members and theater crew gathered in groups to prevent overcrowding during practice.

When it came time to rehearse as a complete band, Melanie Pierce, a flutist at SUU for two years, explained, “During other semesters, we would only have to meet once at the Heritage Theater in town, but this time, we have met three times so that we could do a whole ensemble.”

To maintain COVID-19 regulations, attendees will be required to wear a mask in the theater. Performers will also be taking precautions due to the virus.

“All performers who are able are required to wear masks and/or cover the ends of their instruments as they perform. Performers will have their temperatures taken at the prior to entering the venue,” said Ashley Pollock, the public relations and information coordinator.

No paper programs will be handed out. Instead, a QR code will be available to scan at the theater. Upon entry, attendees will also be encouraged to write down their name and phone number in correspondence with the statewide contact tracing protocol.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children. SUU students, faculty and staff can attend for free with a valid ID. Faculty and staff can bring one extra guest to the performance as well.

“Some of the songs we are playing, we wanted to play last spring,” Pierce said. “But our concert got shut down. Being able to showcase what we have been working on, and we have been working on them for quite some time now, is exciting.”

The concert program can be found online.

Story By: Lainie Hallows

reporter@suunews.net

photos courtesy of the SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts