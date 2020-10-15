SUU Celebrates Halloween Themed International Food Fair

This year’s Halloween themed International Food Fair: Sweet Shop Edition put a spooky twist on a variety of sweets from around the world. Held from 6-8 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom on Oct. 14, International Student and Scholar Services hosted the event.

Countries including Germany, Japan and Mexico were all featured in this parade of unique treats, showcasing what their culture has to offer.

“I was very impressed, especially with us all handling COVID,” said sophomore Sergio Reyescordova said. “There were a lot of people here, I had the chance to meet a lot of students which is really nice.”

With the theme of Halloween in mind, students had the opportunity to visit each of the booths with Trick-or-Treat bags and receive the candy that way. Students could also ask questions about the countries and some of the more popular sweets they had at the booths.

There were games to be played and prizes to be won at this event. Cornhole and giant Jenga sets were scattered around the room for attendees to enjoy.

“It was cool to see the different candies that represented each country and talk to the people at the booths about them,” freshman Ginny Wood said.

The event made sure that those attending the event maintained an appropriate social distance by setting booths up throughout the ballroom and into the rotunda of the student center.

