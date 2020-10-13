Kanab Red Rocktoberfest Slated for Oct. 16-17

The fall season is upon us bringing with it the annual Red Rocktoberfest, an event hosted by and located in Kanab in association with local businesses, taking place on Oct. 16-17.

Kanab’s Red Rocktoberfest is back for the sixth year inviting visitors and community members to experience the fun and excitement of the Canyon to Canyon Art Walk and festival events.

Patrons will have the opportunity to experience Kanab’s local businesses by walking the Merchant Mile that takes you from the Willow Canyon Outdoor and Coffee Shop to the Sego Restaurant, a foodie destination and award winning german restaurant that helped put Kanab on the map.

Along the Merchant Mile, attendees can view the town’s art walk, experience the rootbeer garden, enjoy live music and dancers, sample food vendors and more.

This year the town will be putting social distancing measures in place to allow visitors and festival goers a safe and comfortable experience amid the pandemic.

These will include sanitizer and hand washing stations throughout the venue and masks provided to all staff members and those participating in the event.

The Red Rocktoberfest is a great opportunity to support small businesses and enjoy what Kanab has to offer.

For more information on the event, check out the Visit Southern Utah website.

Story by: Lainie Hallows

reporter@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU News Archives