Skate Parade for All Skill Levels

The Southern Utah University Student Programming Board will be hosting a ‘Skate Parade’ on Friday, Oct. 2 from 7-9 p.m. It will be held in parking lot 14, between the SUU football stadium and the America First Event Center.

The Skate Parade will be a two-hour long event where students will have the opportunity to bike, skate or walk to music provided by a DJ on Thunder 91.1.

“We wanted to do something really chill so that anyone can kind of just come and hang out,” said Eliza Reeve, SPB director over the event. “We have people that can come and bike and rollerblade, skateboard or just do anything on wheels that you normally don’t see.”

Reeve shared that the purpose of this event was to get students who normally don’t come to SUU events coming and connecting with others that share their same interests. It is also a way to get outside, relax and socialize with a great group of people.

“Don’t feel like you have to be really skilled to come and still have fun,” Reeve said. “There are going to be people who are really good at skateboarding that are doing tricks and stuff. Then there will be people that are just learning how to stand on a board and stuff like that… Everyone is going to be at all different skill levels and it’s going to just be fun.”

Students who want to participate in the Skate Parade need to bring their own set of wheels. However, all students are invited to participate regardless of skills, talents or abilities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the event being held on campus, face masks are required.

Story by: Easton Bowring

Reporter@SUUNews.net

Photo Courtesy of the SUU Student Programming Board