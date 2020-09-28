Utah’s COVID-19 Death Rate Steady, 827 New Cases Reported

For the first time since Wednesday, Sept. 23, Utah COVID-19 positive cases are below 1,000, with 827 reported cases Monday. Iron County reports 10 new cases since Saturday, Sept. 26, totalling 749.

Although the number of daily cases have dropped, the rolling seven-day average remains at 1,001 positive test results. Southern Utah University students self-reported eight new cases in the last week.

Utah’s death toll remains unchanged from Sunday’s 453, but Utah’s hospitals continue to see an average increase of patients seen over the past two weeks. According to the Utah Department of Health, Utah hospitals see an average of 177 patients daily.

Brigham Young University saw a decrease in cases last week, with 60 as their new seven-day average, compared to 68 from the week prior. The University of Utah reported eight new cases today, with a rolling average of 12.6.

With SUU’s homecoming week coming to a close on Saturday, Sept. 26, there will be fewer activities happening on campus in the near future. Students were required to wear masks at all homecoming events, and social distancing was encouraged by the university for off-campus events.

Hand-made signs line the hallways of the Sharwan Student Center as SUU continues to urge students to wear face masks both on and off campus. Colorful poster boards around campus read, “Mask up, Birds,” “Campus shutting down would suck, y’all! Wear a mask!” and “My family is crazy. Wear a mask so I don’t have to move home.”

Ultimately, SUU’s ability to remain open and in person relies on students and faculty to continue social distancing.

Story by: Amanda Walton

life@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of SUU News