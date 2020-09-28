Gruys Promoted to Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach

Thunderbird women’s basketball head coach Tracy Sanders has announced the promotion of Katie Gruys to Associate Head Coach ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Gruys just finished her first season on staff as an assistant coach for the Lady T-Birds.

“It has been an honor to work with Katie and she has been so vital to our program’s success both on and off the court,” Sanders said. “She leads our recruiting efforts and she makes our program better every single day with the work she does with our women’s basketball student-athletes. Katie is a tremendous teacher of the game and a true example of hard-work and dedication.”

In her first season with the T-Birds, Gruys helped the team more than double their win total from the previous season and win their second Big Sky Conference Tournament game in as many seasons. She is the recruiting coordinator for the Thunderbirds and is also responsible for post player development, scouting and game preparation, and academics for the team.

Prior to arriving in Cedar City, Gruys made stops at Willamette University and Clemson University. Gruys played her collegiate career at the University of Oregon.

Story and Photo Courtesy of: SUU Athletics Strategic Communication