SUU News Premieres New Podcast: Talk Nerdy to Me

The SUU News Podcast Network premiered its first episode of a new podcast, Talk Nerdy to Me, on Friday.

Talk Nerdy to Me is a weekly podcast dedicated to all things in geek . Hosts Jadon Lamphear and Connor Sanders dive into the world of entertainment, discussing gaming, film, music and much more.

In this week’s episode, “All Hail Tony Hawk,” the hosts revel in the nostalgia that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, discuss Rocket League’s free to play update and take a look at Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda.

The hosts also speculate on what the next generation of consoles will bring to entertainment before a brief review of the recently released “Bill and Ted Face the Music.”

Sanders also reveals a shameful secret about his personal gaming history while the boys talk about the release of Nintendo’s Super Mario 3-D All-Stars for Switch.

The library of episodes of “Talk Nerdy to Me” will be available under the podcast tab of suunews.net.

The SUU News Podcasts Network can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

SUU News hosts a variety of other podcasts covering topics such as sports, pop culture, tabletop gaming, and SUU student stories. If you would like to be involved in an existing SUU News podcast, or host your own, contact Lamphear at podcast@suunews.net.

Story by: Connor Sanders

eic@suunews.net