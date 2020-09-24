Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Storage Sale: 60 Years’ Worth of Treasures For Sale This Saturday

The Utah Shakespeare Festival is holding a public sale on Saturday in order to clear out and organize the festival’s overflowing storage units.

Thousands of items will be for sale, ranging from jewelry to journals and furniture to fabric trims. Toys, clothing, housewares, a variety of decor and even festival memorabilia will also be among the many treasures that will be at the sale.

“Our goal is not to make a lot of money,” said Donn Jersey, the festival’s development and communication director. “Everything will be priced very inexpensive.”

The sale will take place Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Shakespeare Lane between 200 and 300 West. Visitors will be required to wear masks and are asked to social distance for the safety of others.

“The festival has never had a sale of this size and scope, so it will be fun to see the variety and the amount of items available — and to offer an enjoyable and safe community event during this summer and fall of canceled theatre,” said Jersey.

The Utah Shakespeare Festival is currently preparing for next year’s season, which will take place between June 21 and Oct. 9. To see the list of plays and musicals for the 2021 season or to buy tickets visit the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s website or call 800-PLAYTIX.

Story by: Tori Jensen

reporter@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of the Utah Shakespeare Festival