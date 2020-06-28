SUU and Chuck Aaron Partner in Helicopter Upset Training

A living legend of aviation, helicopter pilot Chuck Aaron and his advanced flight academy will become part of Southern Utah University to offer the only collegiate helicopter upset recovery and advanced instrument flight training in the world.

The advanced training will give industry professionals the chance to learn the critical decision making and flight skills necessary to handle less than ideal weather and visibility conditions.

“Chuck Aaron’s addition to SUU Aerospace represents a significant leap in our training capabilities,” said Michael Mower, executive director of SUU Aviation. “Chuck brings almost five decades of experience.”

Aaron is the only pilot in the world licensed by the FAA to teach & perform helicopter aerobatics and the only one of two teaching upset recovery training in a helicopter.

“It is an honor to work side by side with SUU Aviation in order for me to ‘pass the torch’ in improving the safety of the helicopter industry,” said Aaron. “This type of safety training needs to become standard in the industry. I wholeheartedly believe the training provided by The Chuck Aaron Academy at SUU will help save lives.”

There have been several high profile accidents in the last few years that resulted from pilots flying into low visibility conditions. SUU Aviation’s Chuck Aaron Academy will train these pilots to prevent and safely exit unusual attitudes brought on by hazardous weather conditions.

Aaron and a select group of SUU’s pilots will teach others how to navigate these deadly scenarios safely. Aaron’s training and this specialized helicopter will allow SUU and The Chuck Aaron Academy to advance research into safety of flight and ground initiatives that had never been contemplated.

