T-Bird Hoops Adds Illinois Transfer Tevian Jones

The Thunderbird men’s basketball program and head coach Todd Simon have announced the signing of Tevian Jones, a transfer guard from the University of Illinois.

“Tevian is a dynamic scorer and has great versatility,” Simon said. “His athleticism and ability to play in our uptempo system make him a perfect fit for our program. His experience competing in the Big Ten will have him ready to be a contributor. We are excited to have him be a part of the SUU basketball family.”

Jones spent his first two collegiate seasons at Illinois. During his freshman season (2018-19), Jones played in 24 games and averaged 3.5 points per game and 1.4 rebounds per game. He scored an Illinois career-high of 18 points in a victory over No. 13 Maryland, knocking down four triples for the Illini. During his sophomore campaign (2019-20), he appeared in 13 total games.

Coming out of high school, Jones was a hot commodity. He was a four-star ranked recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports after averaging 20.5 ppg and 9.0 rpg for Culver City.

He helped lead his team to the Ocean League Championship with a 9-1 record, and claimed the school’s first conference title in 32 years.

He scored his high school career-high for 48 points against Woodland Hills Taft in 2017.

Jones is originally from Chandler, Arizona, where he played his first three seasons of prep basketball before moving on to Culver City. He also suited up for the Cal Supreme AAU program in California.

His brother, Torren, is a player in the NBA G League.

Jones will be the fifth player to transfer to Southern Utah ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, joining Nick Fleming (Highland Community College), Aanen Moody (North Dakota), Yuat Alok (UCF) and Marquis Moore (Detroit Mercy).

