Free Pizza, Cookies and SUU Clubs

On Tuesday, March 10, Southern Utah University students enjoyed free pizza and cookies while also meeting some of the clubs offered on campus at a club meet-and-greet event.

These were some of the clubs in attendance:

Hockey Club

SUU Hockey is partnered with the Glacier Rink in Cedar City. This club focuses on teaching the basic rules to playing the sport of hockey. Those in charge ensure an encouraging atmosphere so that participants can develop the fundamental skills of the sport.

“The Hockey Club has made my college experience,” said Sam Crittenden, Hockey Club president. “This is where I’ve met my best friends, and because of that it has made SUU worth it.”

Latinx Student Alliance

The Latinx Student Alliance’s goal is to create a welcoming community among Latinx and non- Latinx students. The club focuses on service projects and social events for students to learn more about the culture and embrace the Latin lifestyle.

NSCS Honor Society

NSCS is an honor society focused on high achieving students in the top 20% of their class. This honor society focuses on three main pillars: service, leadership and academia. Members have a great opportunity to make strong connections on campus.

Latter-Day Saint Student Association (LDSSA)

The LDSSA allows students to stay balanced and spiritual while receiving their post-secondary education. The LDSSA is an organization established under seminaries and institutes of religion of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The College of Republicans

The College of Republicans has created an environment for students interested in state and federal politics. They aim to mobilize, promote and advance limited government while learning the principles of the Republican platform.

The National Society of Leadership and Success

The National Society of Leadership and Success is built on the beliefs that one can achieve one’s dream with the proper support and dedicated action, and that we accomplish more together than we would achieve alone. The society focuses on a positive environment built on community action, volunteerism, personal growth and strong leadership.

Undocu Migrant Alliance

The Undocu Migrant Alliance educates community members to help them better understand and influence policy. The club provides a strong support system for the immigrant community.

“Clubs are a great way to meet new people and make lifelong friends, all while furthering your education and building a strong future resume” said Dakota Colby, director of clubs.

There are over 120 clubs on campus, allowing students to find a club that fits them best.

Story by: Skyler Ball

Skylerball@suumail.net

Photos by: Skyler Ball