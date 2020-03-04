Meet the Candidates for the SUUSA 2020-2021 Elections

The Southern Utah University Student Association is currently holding elections for the 2020-2021 academic school year. There are currently 12 positions available and 26 candidates running.That means this year’s election process will be broken down into Primary and General stages, unlike in past years when most of the candidates ran unopposed.
Primary Election voting will take place on Thursday March 5 and Friday March 6. The positions that are going through Primary Elections are as followed:
Student Programming Board President:
Payton Raddon
Bayli Alexander
Megan Baker
VP of Academics:
Abbie Chapman
Sam Stewart
Jordan Henson
VP of Budget and Finances:
Kiri Strack
McCall Tingey
Shawn Evans
Alyssa Sutton
Business Senator:
Collin S. Peterson
Mathew Matheson
Jared Badger
CAST Senator:
Chris Cox
Garrin DEJong
Adam Arnold
Students can vote on their SUU portal and the results of the Primary Election will be posted in the Leavitt Center Friday March 6 at 5:30 p.m. General Elections will take place next week and students can vote Thursday March 11 and Friday March 12 on their SUU portal.
Below are videos of all the candidates explaining their platform.
SUUSA President:
Nouman Kante
Tiffany Chin
VP of Academics:
Abbie Chapman
Sam Stewart
Jordan Henson
VP of Clubs:
Brock Bleak
Dakota Colby
VP of Budget and Finance:
Kiri Strack
McCall Tingey
Shawn Evans
Alyssa Sutton
Student Programming Board President:
Payton Raddon
Bayli Alexander
Megan Baker
Business Senators:
Collin S. Peterson
Mathew Matheson
Jared Badger
CAST Senator:
Chris Cox
Garrin DeJong
Adam Arnold
COSE Senator
Kamryn Romero
Education Senator:
Shelbie Jones
Exploratory Studies Senator:
Nelliya Romero
HSS Senator:
Amanda Walton
Sommy Achebo
Not featured: Graduate Senator, Bailee Jones
Story by: Cassidy Harmon
eic@suunews.net
Videography by: Ryan Sunderman