Meet the Candidates for the SUUSA 2020-2021 Elections

The Southern Utah University Student Association is currently holding elections for the 2020-2021 academic school year. There are currently 12 positions available and 26 candidates running.That means this year’s election process will be broken down into Primary and General stages, unlike in past years when most of the candidates ran unopposed.

Primary Election voting will take place on Thursday March 5 and Friday March 6. The positions that are going through Primary Elections are as followed:

Student Programming Board President:

Payton Raddon

Bayli Alexander

Megan Baker

VP of Academics:

Abbie Chapman

Sam Stewart

Jordan Henson

VP of Budget and Finances:

Kiri Strack

McCall Tingey

Shawn Evans

Alyssa Sutton

Business Senator:

Collin S. Peterson

Mathew Matheson

Jared Badger

CAST Senator:

Chris Cox

Garrin DEJong

Adam Arnold

Students can vote on their SUU portal and the results of the Primary Election will be posted in the Leavitt Center Friday March 6 at 5:30 p.m. General Elections will take place next week and students can vote Thursday March 11 and Friday March 12 on their SUU portal.

Below are videos of all the candidates explaining their platform.

SUUSA President:

Nouman Kante

Tiffany Chin

VP of Academics:

Abbie Chapman

Sam Stewart

Jordan Henson

VP of Clubs:

Brock Bleak

Dakota Colby

VP of Budget and Finance:

Kiri Strack

McCall Tingey

Shawn Evans

Alyssa Sutton

Student Programming Board President:

Payton Raddon

Bayli Alexander

Megan Baker

Business Senators:

Collin S. Peterson

Mathew Matheson

Jared Badger

CAST Senator:

Chris Cox

Garrin DeJong

Adam Arnold

COSE Senator

Kamryn Romero

Education Senator:

Shelbie Jones

Exploratory Studies Senator:

Nelliya Romero

HSS Senator:

Amanda Walton

Sommy Achebo

Not featured: Graduate Senator, Bailee Jones

Story by: Cassidy Harmon

eic@suunews.net

Videography by: Ryan Sunderman