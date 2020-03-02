Flippin’ Birds Take Down Boise State on Senior Night

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The AFEC was littered with signs that celebrated the “Fab Five” Flippin’ Bird seniors that competed for their final time at home as they defeated MRGC foe, Boise State 196.000-195.000.

“We were strategic about how we placed all our seniors tonight because we wanted every one of those hard working ladies to be able to compete,” said head coach Scotty Bauman. “I am so proud of them. I hardly tear up for anything but when Megan McBride hit that floor routine, I might have had some water welling up. I can’t wait to head on the road and see what we can do.”

Upon completion of the meet all five SUU seniors competed with Autumn Jorgensen posting a new career high on beam, Megan McBride competing for the first time in two years, Madison McBride earning the vault and floor championship crown, Madison Loomis hitting a solid 9.825 floor routine and Becky Rozsa-Thompson closing out her staple bar position with a 9.800.

The T-Birds best event on the night was floor as they tallied a team score of 49.325 led by Madison McBride who scored a career high of 9.925. Both Hannah Nipp and Karley McClain earned 9.875, followed by Madison Loomis and Autumn Jorgensen who both posted a 9.825. Megan McBride anchored the line up with an emotional performance as she took to the floor for the first time since 2018.

SUU’s second best score of the night was on beam where they were awarded a 49.275 led by Jorgensen’s career high of 9.925, with Nipp’s 9.900 to follow. McClain hit a 9.875 and Shylen Murakami stuck a 9.825. Mikaela DeFilippo also posted a career high of 9.775 to cap off the beam lineup.

Both Rachel Smith and Madison McBride posted 9.875 on vault, crowning them both event champions in the T-Birds 49.225 event performance. Morgan Alfaro hit a 9.850 and Caitlin Kho stuck a 9.825. Stephanie Tervort rounded out the scoring with her 9.800.

Jorgensen led the way once again on bars as she posted a 9.850, followed by Rozsa’s 9.800. Murakami hit a 9.825 and Nipp scored a 9.750. McClain’s uncharacteristic 8.950 was the final score to count for the T-Birds in their 48.175.

The Southern Utah Gymnastics team hits the road to visit Boise, Idaho next Thursday, March 5.

