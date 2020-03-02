T-Birds Down Wisconsin to Close Sun Devil Classic

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Thunderbird softball team closed out play at the 2020 Sun Devil Classic on Sunday morning, knocking off the Wisconsin Badgers 2-0.

The T-Birds scored a run in both the top of the first and second innings to secure the victory.

Southern Utah’s Koryne Coddington was in the circle for the entire contest, only giving up three hits. Both Makall Whetten and Dream Weaver had an RBI for the Thunderbirds in the contest.

Coddington is now responsible for both of Southern Utah’s victories this season, as she was in the circle for SUU’s victory against the Beavers of Oregon State in early February.

The Thunderbirds racked up nine hits in the contest, and both Whetten and Brooke Brown crossed home plate for Southern Utah.

With the victory, the T-Birds secured their second victory of the season against a Power 5 Conference opponent, as they knocked off Oregon State earlier in the season.

The T-Birds snapped a 10-game losing streak with the victory over their Big 10 Conference foe.

Southern Utah played four contests in Tempe, dropping the other four to fellow Power 5 foes.

On Friday they fell in a double-header against Maryland (3-2) and Wisconsin (15-2), and then again on Saturday against the same Maryland squad (3-2) and the No. 17 ranked Arizona State Sun Devils (12-0).

Southern Utah will be back in action this weekend, as they’ll head to Riverside, California to compete in the Highlander Classic. They will face off against CSU Bakersfield, Michigan State, Cal Baptist and UC Riverside at the event.

The T-Birds will move forward into the season with a 2-12 overall record.

